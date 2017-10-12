Have You Tried A Coffee Nap?
With my weekday wake up call at 3:00 AM, the idea of a nap is appealing just about anytime. I've gone from being particular about where or when I napped to grabbing a little bit of sleep reclined in my driver's seat while I wait for my daughter to get out of school, to crawling right into bed for a couple of hours.
When the days are full and taking a long nap feels like forfeiting productivity, perhaps a coffee nap could be an alternative. Usually I set up my coffee maker to start brewing as soon as I wake up from a snooze. After hearing about a coffee nap, I'll be brewing and drinking before closing my eyes.
