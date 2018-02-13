Have You Seen This Truck or Driver Linked to Recent Burglaries?

When a clear picture like this is captured of a suspect's vehicle, the next step is circulating the it for all to see and hopefully identify it.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating this pickup. The person wearing a hoodie in this pickup is a person of interest regarding multiple burglaries in Minnehaha County as well as a burglary in Tea.

The pickup has a snow plow mount on the front, damage behind the left rear wheel, (see the close up of the dent) and paint missing from the left side of the box as well as the hood and roof.

Police certainly understand that you may not want to be identified when providing tips on this suspect, and that's where Crime Stoppers comes in. You will remain completely anonymous using this route. Crime Stoppers phone number is 605-367-7007.

Another contact is the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at 605-367-4300.

