Have You Heard of the Latest Craze Called ‘Blimping’?

There's a new word making the rounds on social media. The word is 'blimping.' What's blimping you ask? Something I've been doing for years and I'll bet you have too.

Blimping is the act of pumping your fist into the air and waiting for a car, bus, truck or train to honk its horn acknowledging that they see you.

Sorry to burst your bubble kids, but that's been around for years. Even when I was growing up ( and I'm 55 ) we would get trucks to honk their horns by doing that.

But getting a blimp to honk its horn - that's a new one. I didn't even know blimps had horns. Well, apparently they do. Watch this.

