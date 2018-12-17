Have You Ever Had Homemade Krumkake?

According to Wikipedia "Krumkake is a Norwegian waffle cookie made of flour, butter, eggs, sugar, and cream. Like the Italian pizzelle, a special decorative two-sided iron griddle, or the Sicilian cannolo, or similar to a waffle iron, is traditionally used to bake the thin round cakes. Older irons are used over the stove, but modern electric irons offer the convenience of nonstick surfaces, automatic timing, and multiple cakes per batch. While hot, the krumkake are rolled into small cones around a wooden or plastic cone form. Krumkake can be eaten plain or filled with whipped cream or other fillings."

According to me, Krumkake is darn good! Recently our friend Al Helgeson tried out his new Krumkake iron and we got to taste test the results. When Al brought us some of his fresh desserts I was intrigued to try them.

Al & Patty Krumkake / Ben Davis

Our samples were just straightforward without anything inside. They tasted very much like a thin sugar cookie. I like 'em! I could see where they would be even more awesome filled with fresh fruit or whipped cream. Oh...and served with a big mug of hot chocolate!