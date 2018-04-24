Have You Ever Had a Couple of Drinks To Cope With PMS?

According to the Mayo Clinic Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) has a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including mood swings, food cravings, fatigue, irritability and depression.

Lots of woman have to cope with the malady on an ongoing basis. It's estimated that as many as 3 of every 4 women have experienced some form of premenstrual syndrome.

I can well imagine that finding any relief from the ongoing symptoms will lead many woman to trying just about any means.

It was thought among some that an adult beverage or two might help mitigate the symptoms of PMS. But now it turns out that the quite the opposite may be true.

The research published in BMJ Open journal pointed to an increased risk of PMS for woman who consumed alcohol.

BMJ is reporting that the new study says that those woman who drank alcohol were 45% more likely to suffer symptoms than non-drinkers. For the heavy drinkers that number rose to 79%.

They identified 39 studies of which 19 were eligible. Intake of alcohol was associated with a moderate increase in the risk of PMS. Heavy drinking yielded a larger increase in the risk.

