Have You Been Squeezed? Sioux Falls Big Squeeze is On

Live Well Sioux Falls is asking you to be concerned about two numbers. Those would be your Systolic number and your Diastolic number. Better known as your blood pressure reading. And the only way to know is to get squeezed!

This is National Public Health Week and being diagnosed with high blood pressure isn't a piece of news you want to hear. So take the time to have yours checked. Get squeezed for the good of your own health.

According to Live Well Sioux Falls more than 103 million people are classified as having high blood pressure.

So what is a good blood pressure reading? The upper number (Systolic) less than 120. The lower number (Diastolic) less than 80.

The American Heart Association gives you suggestions to maintain a good blood pressure:

Make changes that matter

Eat a well-balanced, low-salt diet

Limit alcohol

Enjoy regular physical activity

Manage stress

Maintain a healthy weight

Quit smoking

Take your medications properly

Work together with your doctor

See Also: