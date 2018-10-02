Have Coffee with a Cop Wednesday at McDonald’s on 41st Street

Ever wonder what it's like to be in law enforcement? Maybe something or someone has bothered you for a while, and you just want the chance to speak to a police officer in person about it? Or maybe you just want to show your appreciation for the men and women in blue and all they do to help keep our community and its residents safe?

You can do all that, and ask a Sioux Falls police officer a myriad of other questions this week while having coffee with a cop.

KSFY TV is reporting that Coffee with a Cop is making its return to the Sioux Empire Wednesday morning, (October 3) from 8:30 till 11:00 AM at the 41st Street and Louise Avenue McDonald's location.

According to KSFY , it's a chance for the people in the community to meet various men and women in law enforcement here in Sioux Falls and talk about whatever you want, as you all enjoy a nice hot cup of joe.

If you have always wanted to meet a cop in person, don't forget to 10-25 (that's the police code for meet) at the 41st Street McDonald's this Wednesday morning starting at 8:30.

Source: KSFY TV