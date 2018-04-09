Have A Good Night Celebrating One Hit Wonders

My friends over at The Goodnight Theatre Collective are set and ready for their April cabaret! April's show is cleverly titled, "The One Hit Wonders Cabaret."

All it takes is one song to solidify your place in pop culture history!

According to the event page on Facebook , "We’re celebrating those jams you can’t forget – and the bands you can’t remember. It’s a cabaret featuring one hit wonders, so come ready to sing along! We'll be singing songs from the 1960's through the 2000's, with those bands who had one smash hit...and then disappeared."

Sounds right up my alley!

There are two opportunities to catch this show, Thursday, April 12th at 8 PM or Sunday, April 15th at 6 PM at Icon Event Hall.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but shows have sold out in the past, so get your ticket ahead of time at goodnighttheatre.com.

All shows are 18+.

P.S. Each show has a signature cocktail to match the theme.

See Also: