Haunting on Highway 18 Frightfully Good Fun!

If you've got a hankering to get out of Sioux Falls for a spooky good time, the "Haunting on Highway 18" in Davis, South Dakota on Saturday, October 27, could be just the thing. This frightfully fun event has so much to offer and it is a fund- raiser too!

You'll encounter a haunted funeral home, spooks galore, all kinds of games, a costume and pumpkin carving contest, a pie-eating contest, tons of prizes, trick-or-treating, outdoor movies, food vendors and more! This is all happening on the main street in downtown Davis, in front of the Solace Farm General Store , from 5 to 9 PM.

This phantom-tastic happening is a benefit too! Free will donations are being accepted for the Viborg Food Pantry and also the beautiful historic Lund Theatre in Viborg .

I think we sometimes forget that hunger is also a problem in our rural areas, not just in the city, and right now the Viborg Food Pantry which serves so many people, desperately needs to be re-stocked.

You are asked to bring non-perishable food items, ( cereal, canned goods, rice, etc. ) household cleaning supplies, toiletries, ( soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, etc. ) toilet paper, and paper towels.

The historic Lund Theatre is an all-volunteer run, hometown theater in Viborg, which is celebrating its 100th Anniversary! Rumor has it, back in the Roaring 20's there was a Speakeasy at the rear of the theater building with access from the back alley.

The Lund shows a major film every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 ( Sunday matinees at 2 PM ) with another showing of the film, the following Wednesday. Ticket prices and concessions are low ( a large popcorn is only $5! ) and it's a great place for a family outing. You can also be a part of the volunteer army that keeps this fabulous old theater running by signing up on their website .

In the meantime, get your spook on, at the Haunting on Highway 18, on Saturday, October 27, in Davis.