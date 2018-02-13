Has South Dakota Lost All Its Manners?

I was reading an article in "Country Living" magazine. I had already finished going through my copy of this month's Cosmo.

Country Living posted a list of '50 social etiquette rules we don't pay enough attention to these days.'

As I read through the rules I wondered if we seem to have forgotten about manners, etiquette, and common courtesy? You know, like how we conduct ourselves while interacting in a civil society.

For example, do you think people in South Dakota place a priority on doing these little things anymore?

Always say please and thank you.

Hold the door for people.

Be on time.

Send handwritten thank-you notes.

Step away to answer a call.

Look at someone when they're talking to you, not your phone.

Return phone calls as soon as possible.

And have we forgotten about these etiquette rules when we are out in public?

Wear decent clothes, not pajama bottoms.

Don't swear, especially around kids.

Always use your turn signal while driving.

Try to avoid controversial topics, like politics or religion.

Wait until everyone has their food before you start eating.

Have good table manners, like putting a napkin on your lap and chewing with your mouth closed.

Always push your chair in when you leave the table.

Maybe these are all just little things, but when you get down to it isn't the little things in life that really make a difference?

See Also: