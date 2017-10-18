Harvest of South Dakota Row Crops Continues to Be Slow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The harvest of row crops in South Dakota continues to remain well behind the average pace.

The latest crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says there was considerable advancement in the soybean harvest over the past week, but rain in the west central and northern regions stopped harvest for many farmers late in the week.

The soybean harvest is about half done, but about three-fourths of the crop should be harvested by now. The corn, sorghum and sunflower harvests also lag behind.

The planting of winter wheat is 89 percent complete, with 67 percent of the crop emerged.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 55 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 46 percent in those categories.

