Harvest Festival at Strawbale Winery Fast Approaching

Teri Schmidt of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau says the Harvest Festival at Strawbale Winery is here!

"It is the most awesome fall festival. Live music, local vendors, wines, you can paint a pumpkin. You can paint a cork. You can play bean bag toss and so many more things. It's all for the family with music and it's free! Go out to Strawbale Winery and enjoy the chickens, enjoy the cats, bring your family. It's a wonderful family event. Again, it is free. Enjoy the Harvest Festival."

The Harvest Festival takes place this coming Saturday at Strawbale Winery from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.