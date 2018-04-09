Harry Potter Dream Castle for Sale in Downtown Minneapolis

A recent listing in downtown Minneapolis caught my eye, and I can't believe I've never seen this on the way to US Bank Stadium for concert and Vikings games. They call it the Harry Potter Castle and it's on the market for $2.9 million.

Realtor Jeff Dewing describes the property:

"One of the most unique private residences in the heart of downtown Minneapolis is just steps to U.S. Bank Stadium! Tucked behind a gated courtyard surrounded by mature trees and beautiful gardens, this long admired estate offers 4,547 FSF with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and unmatched views of the city skyline from the private rooftop terrace! Conveniently located within walking distance to many restaurants and all the amenities downtown Minneapolis has to offer. Jeff Dewing , Coldwell Banker Burnet

Wife: "Sure, it'll set us back nearly $3 million, but we could go to IKEA every day!" Dear God, help me.

Imagine the Viking parties we could throw with this property! Check out this photo gallery of this magnificent castle built in 1911:

Harry Potter Castle

