Harrisburg’s Jeniah Ugofsky Surpasses 1,000 Points for Her Career

The Harrisburg Tigers had a little more to celebrate than just a win over Huron on Tuesday night. Jeniah Ugofsky has surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

Ugofsky has been a member of the varsity roster at Harrisburg since her freshman season. She made her first start just six games into her first year and has started every game since. During her time at Harrisburg, Ugofsky has helped lead the Tigers to state tournament appearances each season, including a state championship game last year.

Now in her senior year, Ugofsky is averaging 11.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assist per game. That production has led her to two triple-doubles (and she nearly picked up her third against Huron falling one assist shy) and has situated the Tigers near the top of the Class AA standings with a 15-4 overall record.

Ugofsky is currently eighth on the Harrisburg all-time scoring list, and third overall in the school's all-time rebounding category. She plans to continue her basketball career at the University of South Dakota following graduation.