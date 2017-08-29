Harrisburg Wild Deer Makes Me Do a Double Take

At first glance driving down a street in Harrisburg, I thought I saw a deer who was a little to comfortable for being in town.

I'm used to seeing a lot of dogs in neighborhood yards. Harrisburg seems to be a town where everybody has at least one dog. Dogs range from pocket sized to small horse, but what I thought at first was a deer-sized dog, was actually all deer.

Actually half a deer when I turned around.

The yard decoration ended up being some creative taxidermy work, and I can appreciate the laugh.

