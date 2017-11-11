Harrisburg Tigers Fall Just Short of Class 11AA Championship

Two times Harrisburg led by 14 points and Pierre struck right back. The difference came down to a 4th quarter field goal.

Harrisburg was looking for their first title in Class 11AA and their first in a class higher than 11B on Friday night. They started strong going up 14-0 by the middle of the second quarter.

Better yet, the Tigers held the lead all the way until the 4th quarter. Pierre and Harrisburg traded touchdown for touchdown, and Pierre managed to get a huge play in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 21.

Pierre's Casey Williams connected on a 31-yard field goal for the 24-21 lead. Harrisburg had one more opportunity and were marching down the field.

But as they say...defense wins championships.

Pierre managed to get a strip sack fumble on Hunter Headlee to ice the game with just a minute remaining. It was academic from there.

Harrisburg has nothing to be disappointed about in their effort. Brandon White had a very special senior class this year but came up short over a field goal. The future is still bright for the Tigers as they retain the likes of Jhei Roewart, Cole Tiegen, Jack Rabern, and Brady Schultz.

That core will continue to build towards the future and try to make another trip to the dome. The 2017 season for the Tigers will be remembered as a rollercoaster ride, but even with the ups and downs it's a season that still ended as a success.