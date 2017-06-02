Harrisburg Days is Firing on All Cylinders For the Annual Car Show

The annual Harrisburg Days 2017 is coming up June 9-11 and we invite you to take in all the events, including the Car Show on Saturday, June 10th .

Registration is from 10:30 am until noon with the actual show from noon to 3:30 pm . Numerous cars, trucks, motorcycles and more will be on display. (I hope some race cars too, hint hint hint!!!)

Bring your family - and your appetite - because the Harrisburg American Legion will be there with grilled burgers, water, soft drinks and beer, along with a Veteran's Ceremony at noon . This is one of the main fundraisers for the Legion. There will also be a bake sale and inflatable bouncing areas for the kids in the park adjacent to the show along with music all day.

For the complete list of events and pre-registration for the Car Show, go to www.harrisburgdays.com .

Hope to see all of you at our Harrisburg Days celebration and Car Show from noon to 3:30 pm . More information on the poster below: