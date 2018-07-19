Harrisburg Announces Speed Limit Change, Some Not Happy

The City of Harrisburg posted the following on their Facebook page: "The Speed Limit on Cliff Avenue is changing from 45 mph to 35 mph on Monday, July 30th. This will affect the entire current 45 mph zone from Willow Street to just north of 272nd / Prospect Street. Please use caution in this area and remind your friends, family, and neighbors of the change. This change began as a recommendation from the Harrisburg Planning and Zoning Board to the Harrisburg City Council, the City Council approved and the request was then forwarded to the Lincoln County Commission who holds jurisdiction over the road. The County Commission gave their approval earlier this month."