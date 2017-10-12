Harlem Globetrotters Return to the Sioux Empire

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Sioux Falls! The team announced their 2018 world tour which includes a stop at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Monday April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM.

Tickets are set at $80.50, $55.50, $47.50, $31.50, $24.50, and $21.50 and will go on sale Tuesday, October 17 at 10:00AM at the box office, online through Ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000. Use code world AWESOME to save 25%.

In 2016, the team broke 9 Guinness World Records. According to buffalorising.com, those were:

Longest basketball hook shot: New record: 72 ft 6.25 in Longest basketball shot blindfolded: New record: 73 ft 10 in Most basketball three pointers in one minute (single ball): Chisholm, New record: two players tied with 10 three pointers Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court: New record: 58 ft 9.25 in Most bounced basketball three pointers in one minute: New record: 5 Most basketball three pointers made by a pair in one minute: Chisholm, New record: 22 Furthest under-one-leg basketball shot: New record: 52 ft 5.5 in Longest blindfolded basketball hook shot: New record: 58 ft 2.5 in Most basketball slam dunks in one minute (individual): New record: 16

What record will they try to break next? Find out in April!