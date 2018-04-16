Hardee’s Offering a Free Sausage Biscuit on Tuesday!

Has the new snowfall in the Sioux Empire got you down? Well this will put a smile on your face! Hardee's is offering a free sausage biscuit on Tuesday as part of Tax Day!

Just stop into any participating Hardee's locations from 7:00AM to 10:00AM and say the password "Made From Scratch" to score youself a free sandwich. Each sausage biscuit is made with their signature buttermilk biscuit and their savoy sausage patty.

According to today , the Tax Day promotion is part of the chains, "Tastes Like America" campaign that celebrates its southern classic, downhome roots and food.

Not only is Hardee's offering free food but other popular chains are doing the same thing as well. Great American Cookie is offering a free Cookies & Cream Cookie. At Schlotzsky's you can get a free small original sandwich when you buy chips and a medium drink. And at Chuck E. Cheese locations, for every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free.

See also :