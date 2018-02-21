Hard Rock Sioux City Announces Battery Park Concert Lineup

It appears the concert scene this summer in Sioux City is going to be a hot one if the 2018 Battery Park Concert Series is any kind of an indication.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City spilled the beans during a live press conference on Tuesday, (February 20) and the summer lineup of acts they rolled out looks awesome!

Talk about diversity there's a little something for everyone this year. How does pop sensation and Grammy-nominated Kesha sound? She will be performing Battery Park on Friday, (June 29). Country fans will be happy to hear that Old Dominion, together with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay will be making a stop in Sioux City to play the Hard Rock Country Fest on Friday, (July 13). There's even something they're billing as a "Tape Deck Takeover" which features artists like, Bobby Brown, Tone Loc, The Sugarhill Gang, 2 Live Crew and more! Nickelback will put a cap on this years Battery Park Series when they play Sioux City on Tuesday night, (July 24).

Here's the 2018 Battery park Concert Series lineup as of right now:

Friday, May 4 Post Malone with 21 Savage

Saturday, June 16 A Day to Remember with Beartooth and Silverstein

Friday, June 29 Grammy nominated Kesha

Friday, July 13 Hard Rock Country Fest featuring Old Dominion with Walker Hayes and Brandon Lay

Saturday, July 14 Incubus with The Struts

Sunday, July 15 Tape Deck Takeover featuring Bobby Brown, Warren G, Sugarhill Gang, Tone Loc and 2 Live Crew, Hosted by Flava Flav

Tuesday, July 24 Nickelback

Tickets for these shows go on sale starting Friday, (February 23) at 10:00 AM at the Rock Shop or online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

The gang at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino want to remind everyone to make sure you keep an ear open for even more concerts to be announced in the coming month.

