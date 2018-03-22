Happy World Water Day – It’s Time We Stop Taking It for Granted

I recently learned that every year since 1993, March 22 has been designated 'World Water Day.' So when are we - and I mean EVERYONE - going to stop taking water for granted? There's only a limited amount folks.

I've been thinking about it a lot lately given the fact my daughter just recently returned from a mission trip to Haiti. One of the first things she commented on was how difficult it was for people there to get clean water.

Whereas here in this country, we never give it a second thought. We wake up every morning, turn on the faucet and just automatically assume that we'll have enough water to take a long, hot shower.

And then, of course, we have to brush our teeth - while letting the water run the entire time. That's always been a pet-peeve of mine, it drive me nuts. And I know where it all started.

When I was young, my grandparents didn't have running water in the house. So we would have to go out to the water pump with a big cast-iron pail and carry the water back to the house - no matter what the weather.

When they finally did get running water, I can remember my grandpa telling me not to "waste the water" by letting it run while brushing my teeth. Yet to this day, I try conserve water whenever possible.

But after listening to my daughter talk about having to take a shower while in Haiti using a single pail of water (of which she had to go get), I think it's about time we ALL reset our buttons and re-think how we're using (or mis-using) this precious source of life.

So let's all try to do better on this World Water Day 2018 - because let's face it folks, without water WE ALL DIE!!!

