LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Haiby had 16 points off the bench and Hannah Whitish scored 10 of her 12 in the fourth quarter to help Nebraska rally and beat No. 23 Minnesota 63-57 Sunday night.

Whitish sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around two free throws by Minnesota's Kenisha Bell before Taylor Kissinger hit another 3 to pull the Cornhuskers even at 57-all with three minutes to play. After a Minnesota miss, Whitish made two free throws and then the Golden Gophers committed a turnover on each of its next four possessions. Haiby made a layup and two free throws in the final 18 seconds to cap the scoring.

Minnesota (13-5, 2-5 Big Ten) committed seven of its 17 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Bell led the Golden Gophers with 16 points while Annalese Lamke and Destiny Pitts scored 10 apiece. Taiye Bello grabbed 13 rebounds as Minnesota outrebounded Nebraska (9-9, 4-3) 43-24.

The Cornhuskers had a 34-9 advantage in bench points.

The game featured 12 ties and 15 lead changes.

