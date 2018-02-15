Hanging out at Bars Can Be Healthy

I knew it all along. Back when I used to be a regular at the bars, I always felt that it was good for me. I can't say that I miss it now that I spend all my nights at home.

Nowadays, I wouldn't be any other place than home at nights because I have a family. And I wouldn't trade that for anything in the world. But when I think back to the old times, I remember a fun life at the time.

A new study found that being a regular at a small, local bar is good for you. People who have a bar where everybody knows their name are significantly happier, have more friends, and have better life satisfaction than other people.

And believe it or not, they're actually less likely to binge drink.

The researchers say it's because face-to-face interaction is still important in this day and age, possibly even more so than it used to be.

