Most of South Dakota is already under a Winter Weather Advisory for the remainder of Wednesday. As we make our way into the evening snow will increase and the winds will pick up the intensity.

But before we get too comfortable, the National Weather Service just announced a Blizzard Warning will take the place of the advisory at 9:00 PM Thursday.

Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southeastern Minnesota are in the Blizzard Warning with 45 mph winds expected along with 2 - 4 inches of new snow.

Plan on slippery roads and seriously reduced visibility and possibly white-out conditions for most of the day. The wind chills will also be a factor so plan ahead.

The warning is set to expire at midnight Thursday.

It looks as though rum and nice fireplace wouldn't suck during this thing.