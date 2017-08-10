Sioux Falls Police say authorities are looking for suspects in the early morning break-in at the National Pawn Company on East 10th Street.

"There were four men that used something to break the glass in the front door. They then broke some display cases inside the business," explained Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"They ended up leaving with two revolvers. We don't have a lot of information at this time. There is some video at the business. We are working with them right now and hoping to get some images."

Clemens says the damage to the building and the guns are in the hundreds of dollars.

"The two guns were around two hundred dollars total. We are looking at several hundred dollars to get the display cases and the front door fixed."

Clemens says the four males are thought to be in their twenties to thirties. All of them were wearing grey sweatshirts.