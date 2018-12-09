Hand County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Real-Life Grinch

The Hand County Courthouse in South Dakota is missing a Christmas gnome, and they want to know who took it.

According to KSFY TV , some real-life Grinch helped themselves to an early five-finger discount on a Christmas present recently when they lifted the Christmas gnome right off a display set up on the second floor of the courthouse in Miller.

Doug DeBoer, Hand County Sheriff told KSFY , they recently posted something on Facebook about the stolen gnome, and many people thought it was a joke. Unfortunately, it’s not.

They've given the real-life Grinch until December 12th to return the stolen gnome to the courthouse, and no charges will be filed.

DeBoer said, “It’s not a huge expense, but it’s still the thought that someone would steal it from a courthouse that’s occupied while the employees are in their offices, it’s still a little disturbing that somebody would do that. Initially we want it back. We want to preserve that Christmas spirit that exists in the courthouse during this time."

As of right now, employees at the Hand County Courthouse haven't discovered any other items missing. But, as DeBoer told KSFY , should they discover other things are missing they will look at this situation differently.

If you're wondering, at the time this story was written, the Grinch that robbed the Hand County Courthouse is still a mean one. Sadly, no one has returned the Christmas gnome yet.

Source: KSFY TV