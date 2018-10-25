Halloween at Lake Lorraine

Lake Lorraine is one of the newest retail districts in the Sioux Empire so it only makes sense that they would want to get in on the Halloween festivities!

On Saturday, October 27th participating businesses in Lake Lorraine will welcome trick-or-treaters and ghouls and goblins of all ages from 11 AM until 2 PM.

There will be all kinds of fun including, but not limited to trick-or-treating, a costume contest, Halloween photo booth, and pumpkin decorating.

The costume contest does require that you register ahead of time. Check out lakelorrainesiouxfalls.com/halloween to get entered. The costume contest will be from 10 to 11 AM at Grand Living.

Parking is available anywhere in the Lake Lorraine area. You can start trick-or-treating at any of the stores!

Some of the stores participating in trick-or-treating include Anytime Fitness, Avera McKennan, Carter's OshKosh B'gosh, Marshall's and HomeGoods, Pahl's Designer Showrooms, Toppper's PIzza, Total Card, Inc, and many more.

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln is even doing a Trunk or Treat in their showroom! How cool?

For a full list of all the trick-or-treat locations, click here .

And no party would be complete without food! There will be food available for purchase from The Sandbar, Topper's Pizza, Smallcakes, and Dakota Snow.