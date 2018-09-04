It’s been 40 years since Michael Myers first broke free and returned home to wreak havoc on the poor teenagers of Haddonfield. Now he’s back again, but this time Laurie Strode is ready to take him out for good.

David Gordon Green ’s new Halloween reboot/sequel ignores the events of the many sequels that followed the John Carpenter classic. The new version picks up four decades after the events of the 1978 film for one final, epic showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis ’ Laurie and Nick Castle’s masked killer. Before the film makes its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this Saturday, Curtis shared a brand new poster and teased an upcoming trailer:

I love this poster because it puts Laurie front and center, with Michael’s mask – which was redesigned to show the wear-and-tear over time – creepily lurking in the background. I also love it because unlike the majority of movie posters, it doesn’t photoshop the face of its female star, who by the way looks incredible at 59 years old.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Master of horror John Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema’s current leading producer of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, Split, The Purge, Paranormal Activity). Inspired by Carpenter’s classic, filmmakers David Gordon Green and Danny McBride crafted a story that carves a new path from the events in the landmark 1978 film, and Green also directs.

Halloween arrives in theaters just in time for the original’s 40th anniversary on October 18. Stay tuned for our review out of TIFF next weekend, and check back here tomorrow when the new trailer drops.