Habitual Criminal Loose in Sioux Falls

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for one of their inmates after bolting from one of their facilities Friday night.

According to a press release from Sgt. Jeff Barnable, it happened about 9:10 PM at the Minnehaha County Corrections Center at 1900 W. Russell Street. Inmate Kai Conrad Hansen was last seen heading west from the facility on foot.

In the process Sgt. Barnable said Hansen stripped off his jail issued clothes. At the time of escape, Hansen would likely be wearing a black shirt and either shorts or underwear.

Hansen was originally charged with several burglaries and thefts. Police state that there is no reason at this time to believe that the public is in any danger.

Back on June 11, 2017 Hansen was arrested for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing cash. At the time of that arrest he was driving a car he had stolen from his girlfriend while having a revoked license.

It’s also not the first time Hansen has escaped police custody. Hansen slipped out of the clutches of Yankton County authorities and was missing for three months before getting nabbed in Sioux Falls in 2013.

If anyone has information about Hansen’s whereabouts, please contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Communications (605)367-7000. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.