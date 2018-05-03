Guns, Gold, Rock-n-Roll Gone. Badlands Speedway Almost Gone.

The dismantling of what was Chuck Brennan's "Badlands" empire is almost complete.

According to an updated statement on the Badlands Pawn website the KBAD 94.5 radio signal has been sold to lay-Catholic not-for-profit Real Presence Radio.

The statement goes on to say "Our entire gun inventory from our Badlands Gun Store including the rental machine guns from the Gun Range and the entire inventory of furnishings and displays has also been sold as one lot to a very appreciative gun store owner in Florida. Our former KBAD building and land that was located adjacent to the main pawn shop building is currently in escrow and we plan to close on that property sometime in the next few weeks."

"We are in the process of removing all of the signage from the main 60,000 square foot building on over 3 acres of land at this time and will be removing all of the remaining Badlands branding over the next few weeks to make way for a new owner or tenant to purchase or rent this this building," the statement goes on to say.

As for the Badlands Motor Speedway, the property is available for purchase now for a mere $9.45 million. It will remain for sale until June 13, 2018. If no one purchases the property, the speedway located in Brandon will be sold at auction.

Chuck Brennan owns Dollar Loan Center, Badlands Pawn, and Badlands Speedway.

