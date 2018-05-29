Gun Thieves Find Easy Marks over the Weekend in Sioux Falls

Guns don’t fire on their own nor do they walk away by themselves. If left in an unlocked vehicle, guns can be easily scooped up and possibly be used in a crime.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the recent trends have been pretty positive in this area until this weekend.

“I think we’ve had a pretty good track record lately. We had a couple over the last few months where we’ve had guns taken from unlocked cars. Three of them in this one weekend, I think the word irresponsible comes to mind.”

Clemens offers two simple solutions can be used to prevent these thefts.

“We’ve seen too many instances of people that are using guns that were stolen from unlocked cars. These guns turn up in a wide variety of different crimes. It’s a simple thing to make sure the car is locked. It’s even simpler to bring that gun inside the home so you don’t have to worry about stolen guns ending up in the hands of criminals.”

Two of the incidents were discovered Sunday after the owners had parked the vehicles on Saturday, one in the area of 1900 S. Alpine Avenue and the other outside a hotel near 4500 W. Empire Place. The third incident came to light on Monday near 4300 S. Cathedral Avenue.

Police did not say whether the three gun thefts were connected.

