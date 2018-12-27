Gun Found in Backpack at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

When it comes to airports and security, there is no leeway when it comes to weapons. Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says a man was going through security around 9:00 AM on the day after Christmas when the firearm was discovered.

“An individual who had gone to the airport to fly out of town left a handgun in a backpack that was forgotten. The backpack was being sent through the process and (security) discovered it.”

At first glance, McManus believes there was no intent for the suspect to use the gun on the plane. Nonetheless, citizens are not allowed to have guns on planes.

“It’s just difficult until you get further into it to determine what the (suspect’s) intent actually was. The arrest was made because probable cause exists. The federal air marshals will get a copy of the report and they’ll do their investigation and decide if anything further will be coming from them as far as charges.”

As of now the 34-year old suspect from Sioux Falls is charged with possession of a concealed pistol without a permit. The gun discovered in the backpack was a .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun. The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty.