Gun Buyer Accidentally Gets Shot by Person Selling Gun

Take it from a gun owner, one of the last things you want to have happen when you're trying to buy a gun from someone, is to have the person selling the gun, shoot you with it during the transaction.

That's allegedly what happened early Sunday morning between two people in Sioux Falls.

KDLT News is reporting that fifty-nine-year-old Agustin Perez of Sioux Falls was in the process of selling a gun to another 35-year-old man when the gun he was attempting to peddle accidentally went off.

According to KDLT News , the gun transaction gone bad took place on Sunday morning, (September 3) in a home on the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue. The report states that Perez and the victim had been drinking together at the time the gun went off.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KDLT News , “The suspect was explaining how the gun worked to the victim, and in the process, racked the slide, while his finger was on the trigger, then the gun discharged.”

The 35-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper left chest and needed to be taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

Police charged Perez with grand theft because authorities say the gun he was attempting to sell had been reported stolen.

Source: KDLT TV

See Also: