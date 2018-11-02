Gun Accidentally Goes off inside SDSU Dorm Room

An SDSU student has found himself in the crosshairs of campus officials following an incident involving a gun last week on the campus of South Dakota State University.

KSFY TV is reporting that a student is facing possible disciplinary action after the gun he was cleaning accidentally fired in a campus dorm room.

According to KSFY , the student was cleaning his firearm after he had been hunting recently. In the process of cleaning the weapon, the firearm accidentally discharged. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result.

SDSU policy states that students are not able to have firearms in their dorm rooms, but, as KSFY reports , they can be stored with the campus police department.

According to KSFY , university officials plan to investigate the incident further before deciding if disciplinary action will be taken against the SDSU student.

Source: KSFY TV