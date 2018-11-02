Gun Accidentally Goes off inside SDSU Dorm Room
An SDSU student has found himself in the crosshairs of campus officials following an incident involving a gun last week on the campus of South Dakota State University.
KSFY TV is reporting that a student is facing possible disciplinary action after the gun he was cleaning accidentally fired in a campus dorm room.
According to KSFY, the student was cleaning his firearm after he had been hunting recently. In the process of cleaning the weapon, the firearm accidentally discharged. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result.
SDSU policy states that students are not able to have firearms in their dorm rooms, but, as KSFY reports, they can be stored with the campus police department.
According to KSFY, university officials plan to investigate the incident further before deciding if disciplinary action will be taken against the SDSU student.
Source: KSFY TV