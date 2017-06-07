Ground Works Is Having Their Annual Summer White Out Event

You may have attended or seen White Out events for sports, well now you can plan ahead to attend the Summer White Out here in Sioux Falls.

Ground Works-Midwest will have their summer fundraiser Summer White Out Wednesday, June 7th at Blue Haven Barn and Gardens.

The 3rd Annual Summer White Out fundraiser will benefit Ground Works-Midwest and all that they do throughout the community.

Enjoy hors d'oeuvres by Chef Amy & Chef Shonna, beverages and live music. A raffle drawing of incredible packages will take place and guests will also have the opportunity to sponsor part of a garden by making a donation.

The money raised at this event will help to develop cutting edge garden-based supplemental resources and teacher training, expand the YES (Youth Eating Smarter) Summer Camps Program and YES After School Programs in 2018 and to launch four new school teaching garden sites in 2018.

White attire is absolutely encouraged.

