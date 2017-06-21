Ground Round Coming Back to Sioux Falls

After Ground Round closed its doors in 2010, it looked as though Sioux Falls had lost another great restaurant. But recently the company opened a new location in Brookings, and plans one in Huron.

According to Keloland :

The national chain expects to open a new location in Huron later this year along Dakota Avenue South between 22nd Street and 26th Street. CEO Jack Crawford said the location is a new prototype for the company and will feature an expanded layout to include meeting room space.

Now the company has signed an agreement to open two locations in Sioux Falls. No date as to when those locations will open, or where they will be.

Founded in 1969, Ground Round is a casual dining restaurant that has 30 locations in 13 states nationwide.

Source: KELOLAND

See Also :