Groom Saves Drowning Boy, Wedding Photographer Captures the Drama

This may be the only time it's acceptable for someone to steal the bride's thunder.

Clayton Cook had just gotten married last Friday in Ontario, Canada and was posing for pictures with his bride, Brittany, at a park when he jumped into nearby water to rescue a boy who had fallen in when another boy allegedly pushed him in while they played.

“Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up," a clearly modest Clayton said.

Wedding photographer Darren Hatt got some photos of the rescue and posted them on his Facebook page -- the kind of word-of-mouth advertising you can't buy.

The boy appeared to be fine. “It was a commendable thing that he did and he sprung into action incredibly quick,” Hatt said.