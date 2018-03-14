Grizzlies Grab Skyforce’s Briante Weber for 10-Day Deal

Talk about full circle. When in need of backcourt help because of injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies see Sioux Falls Skyforce Briante Weber as the next option.

In 2016, a depleted Grizzlies group needed 10 days from Weber in the midst of a playoff run giving the former VCU Ram his first taste of the NBA. Game one of his career in the Association was a start and Weber was on the court for the opening tip in four of the six games in that first tenure with the Grit and Grind gang.

More injuries this season including to Tyreke Evans and Mike Conley have once again led the Grizzlies to bring Weber into the fold. However, the 2018 Grizzlies are struggling mightily as they have dropped 18 straight. January 29 was their last triumph in a home contest with the Suns.

Since the 2017 season ended with the Warriors hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, Weber has taken quite a journey. Cut by Charlotte following Summer League, preseason with the Lakers, a two-way contract with Houston and subsequent transfers to Rio Grande Valley, plus a return to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In fifteen games with the ‘Force, Weber has averaged 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2 steals per contest. It should also be noted that the Skyforce posted a 10-5 record since his return.

Over the next ten days, there will be a handful of games to give Weber some burn with the Grizz. Game two of a three-game home stand starts Weber’s journey against Chicago, then the Nuggets arrive on Saturday. Three road games then mark Weber’s 10-day run against the Nets Monday, Sixers Wednesday and Hornets on Thursday, March 22.

Weber is the second Skyforce player to get a call-up this season on a 10-day contract. Larry Drew II was the first earlier this season who spent 10 days in Philadelphia. Additionally Erik McCree was signed on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz.

