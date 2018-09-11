A group of employees remodeling the Alibi Restaurant in Gary South Dakota made a shocking discovery. In the upper level of the building, they found a grenade. One of the employees instinctively took it outside. The next step was a call to the sheriff.

The Deuel County Sheriff's Office says they received the call on Monday (September 10) and made contact with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation bomb unit arrived and disposed of the grenade.

While investigating how a grenade got into a former bar, now a restaurant, the previous owners were contacted. It was determined it could have been on site for 40 years.

Authorities say this model of the grenade was not mass produced by the military. However, some people have come into possession of them and filled them with powder to make them an explosive. Since there was no way to tell if it would explode, investigators treated it as an explosive device.