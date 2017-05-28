A man was arrested on Thursday, May 25, after sneaking into Phoenix Comicon carrying guns and other weapons, with the intent to kill both law enforcement and actor Jason David Frank , who played the Green Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers .

Claiming to be Marvel vigilante The Punisher, Matthew Sterling, 31, told police that he wanted to hurt "bad officers," which he called "Aphrodite officers." He was found sitting on a bench on the second floor of the Phoenix Convention Center after entering the venue without going through security, and was arrested onsite. Phoenix P.D. were tipped off by a woman in California, who Sterling had reportedly confided in on Facebook and through text messages.

Later, the authorities found a reminder on his phone set for May 25 which read, "Kill JDF."

According to the Phoenix New Times , Sterling told the authorities that he was aware real weapons were not allowed at the convention, but that the rule didn't apply to him as he believed himself to be a real-life superhero.

He was reportedly in possession of three handguns, pepper spray, throwing stars, a combat knife and a shotgun. All prop weapons have since been banned from the con.

Following the incident, Frank appeared at a press conference where he addressed the situation and thanked the Phoenix P.D. for their swift action.

"This incident is an eye-opening situation to increase and add more security at all comic [conventions] around the world," he said. "I will not let this situation stop me from meeting all my fans."

