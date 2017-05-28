Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank Threatened at Comicon, Gunman Arrested
A man was arrested on Thursday, May 25, after sneaking into Phoenix Comicon carrying guns and other weapons, with the intent to kill both law enforcement and actor Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Claiming to be Marvel vigilante The Punisher, Matthew Sterling, 31, told police that he wanted to hurt "bad officers," which he called "Aphrodite officers." He was found sitting on a bench on the second floor of the Phoenix Convention Center after entering the venue without going through security, and was arrested onsite. Phoenix P.D. were tipped off by a woman in California, who Sterling had reportedly confided in on Facebook and through text messages.
Later, the authorities found a reminder on his phone set for May 25 which read, "Kill JDF."
Watch his appearance in court, below:
According to the Phoenix New Times, Sterling told the authorities that he was aware real weapons were not allowed at the convention, but that the rule didn't apply to him as he believed himself to be a real-life superhero.
He was reportedly in possession of three handguns, pepper spray, throwing stars, a combat knife and a shotgun. All prop weapons have since been banned from the con.
Following the incident, Frank appeared at a press conference where he addressed the situation and thanked the Phoenix P.D. for their swift action.
"This incident is an eye-opening situation to increase and add more security at all comic [conventions] around the world," he said. "I will not let this situation stop me from meeting all my fans."
Watch Frank deliver his full statement, below:
