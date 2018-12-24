Green Bay Packers Wild Win Over New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers refused to sit this one out, even with the playoffs out of the question. And he willed the Green Bay Packers from setting some dubious franchise history. A banged-up Rodgers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 6:23 left in overtime, capping an eye-popping performance by leading the Packers to a wild 44-38 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

The win was the Packers’ first on the road this season snapping a nine-game skid away from Lambeau Field dating to last season and it prevented them from becoming the first Green Bay squad since 1958 to go an entire season without a win away from home. And this one was all on Rodgers, who was masterful in the fourth quarter and the overtime period for the Packers (6-8-1).

He threw for 442 yards and touchdowns to Adams and Jake Kumerow, and also ran for two scores — his first since the 2016 season. That’s despite a groin issue that nagged him last week, and a knee ailment that has bothered him all season. Rodgers was intent on playing, and believed it proved something.

The loss for the Jets (4-11) overshadowed a dazzling performance by rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 341 yards but never got a chance with the ball in overtime. Darnold was 24 of 35 passing with TDs to Robby Anderson, Chris Herndon and Elijah McGuire, who also ran for a score.

For the final game of the season the Packers will host the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.