The NFL has announced a few time changes for some upcoming weeks and the Green Bay Packers were among one of the changes.

Green Bay will now host Miami during Week 10 at 3:25 PM CT. The Packers and Dolphins were originally lined up to play at 12:00 PM on CBS, but the game has been flexed to the late-afternoon slot. The Packers and Dolphins will join the Seahawks/Rams as the lone 3:25 games during Week 10.

This isn't an uncommon deal for the NFL. We are all aware of the flex games for Sunday Night Football but, over the last couple of years, the NFL has also flexed a few games into or out of the late-afternoon window.

Other changes that the NFL made include moving the Texans/Jets and Browns/Broncos games to Saturday, December 15 as part of Week 15. Week 16 also sees the Redskins/Titans and Ravens/Chargers games moved to Saturday, December 22.