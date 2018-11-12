Green Bay Packers Topple Miami Dolphins

Going 4 for 4 in the red zone was key for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday as they demolished the Miami Dolphins.

The injury-riddled Miami Dolphins still managed to generate plenty of scoring opportunities against the Green Bay Packers. But they couldn’t get into the end zone, and settling for field goals wasn’t going to cut it against Aaron Rodgers.

Jason Sanders tied a Dolphins franchise rookie record with four field goals, but Miami (5-5) wasted good field position and squandered the game-opening drive after Brock Osweiler fumbled away a shotgun snap in a 31-12 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

For the Packers Aaron Jones ran for career-highs of 145 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers was 19 of 28 for 199 yards, including two scoring strikes to Davante Adams as Green Bay improved to 4-4-1.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Brock Osweiler, making his fifth straight start for the injured Ryan Tannehill, threw for 213 yards in his fifth straight game. He got sacked six times including three straight plays late in the game.

