Green Bay Packers to Hire Matt LaFleur as Head Coach

According to ESPN the Green Bay Packers next head coach will be Matt LaFleur. After spending last season as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator and previously working under Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the Atlanta Falcons, LaFleur will be the Packers replacement for Mike McCarthy.

ESPN reports that the Packers zeroed in on LaFleur after interviewing 10 candidates. Green Bay wants their next head coach to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers back to an MVP level.

Under McCarthy's watch the Packers (135-85-2) finished 6-9-1 this season.

LaFleur, 39, likely impressed the Packers for his most recent work with quarterbacks Jared Goff in Los Angeles and Matt Ryan in Atlanta.

A source said LaFleur would like to keep defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on board. Pettine just completed his first season with the Packers. LaFleur is expected to consider keeping Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin on staff as well.

