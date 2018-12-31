Green Bay Packers Disappointing Season, Embarrassing Finish

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater lined up for a field goal but seemed a little antsy, gesturing with his arms like a quarterback calling for a shotgun snap. It turns out that was exactly what it was. Prater’s 8-yard pass on a fake field-goal try was a high and a little wobbly but Levine Toilolo was so wide open in the end zone that it didn’t matter.

The Lions’ beleaguered season ended on a high note on Sunday, when almost everything went right for Detroit in a 31-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.

It was a huge day for former South Dakota State Zach Zenner as he rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers (6-9-1) who trailed 21-0 at the half lost Aaron Rodgers early in the second quarter after to a concussion. The quarterback was sacked and lost his helmet on the second play of the game. Rodgers played two more series before departing. The offense never got going even when he was behind center.

The Packers were also without receiver Davante Adams, who missed practice this week with a knee injury.

Both teams had long been eliminated from playoff contention. But the Lions (6-10) at least got a little positive push at the end of Matt Patricia’s first season as coach.

Backup DeShone Kizer finished 16 of 35 for 132 yards and an interception, while Jamaal Williams managed just four yards on eight carries.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford threw for 266 yards and two scores, both to T.J. Jones.

There is uncertainty in Titletown following a second straight losing season and the firing of Coach Mike McCarthy in early December. Philbin, the offensive coordinator, went 2-2 as interim coach.

