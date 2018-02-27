OK, let's all get young again! The Greater Midwest Toy Show is for kids of all ages, and I mean from 5 to 95 (and if you're uner 5 or over 95 come on in, you'll love it, too!).

The 37th annual Greater Midwest Toy Show is happening Saturday and Sunday March 3 and 4 at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall just off Interstate 29, Exit 81.

Now, your question is: Gee, what do they have?

Well, I can't list it all, but there's pedal tractors, toy trucks and cars, wind-up toys, replacement parts for toys, Coca-Cola and NASCAR collectibles, old literature and advertising, belt buckles, dolls, Precision Series Farm Tractors and....whew!

That's just the start, you have to check this one out.

Gee, did I miss anything? Yes. Yes I did. You see, there's over 350 tables filled to the brim... or I guess, to the edge!

The show is Saturday (March 3) from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Sunday (March 4) from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

