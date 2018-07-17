Great Plains Zoo Welcomes Two New Endangered Snow Monkeys

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls has welcomed two new residents to the fold.

KSFY TV is reporting that two endangered Snow Monkeys were born at the zoo recently. The first baby was born on (May 28), the other on (June 10). The two new additions make up part of 24 endangered species cared for by the Great Plains Zoo at this time.

According to KSFY, with the two new additions, the zoo now plays home to 16 Snow Monkeys.

Snow Monkeys, also known as Japanese Macaques are native to the snowy mountains of Japan and are famous for their intelligence and social behavior. At birth, on average infant Snow Monkeys weigh around one pound, and spend the first four weeks of their lives being carried around on their mothers’ bellies.

The two new Sioux Falls Snow Monkeys are still without names. KSFY reports that guests attending this year's Jungle Jubilee fundraising gala on Thursday, (August 2) will have a chance to bid for an opportunity to name the new babies during the live auction.

Tickets for this year's Jungle Jubilee event are still available and can be purchased online or by calling 605-367-8313, ext. 132.

Source: KSFY TV

