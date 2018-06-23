Great Plains Zoo Thanks Sioux Falls with Special Event

You've heard time and time again, how wonderful the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum are! You've said over and over, "We really need to plan a visit there sometime!". You might have even wanted to bring all your kids or grandkids, but perhaps it simply wasn't in the budget.

For one day this summer, it will be! Sunday, July 1, from 11 AM to 1 PM, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum is offering free admission to everyone. This is to thank the community for building and supporting what has truly become a world class zoo, right here in our small city.

If you would have asked me back in the early 80s, if I thought that this was likely or even remotely probable, my response would have been a vehement, "no!".

But, over the last decade with strong, progressive leadership, and talented, professional staff, along with creative fundraising efforts and tenacious community advocacy, our zoo stands among the best in the country. It is most definitely a destination for visitors.

And if you haven't been there in a long time, round up friends and family and make it your destination on Sunday, July 1, from 11 AM to 1 PM, while admission is free!