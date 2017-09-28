Great Plains Zoo Releases Rehabilitated Owl into the Wild

A Great Horned Owl was released back into the wild September 27th on the grounds of the Great Plains Zoo by Zoo’s animal care team.

The Owl was brought to the Zoo by a South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officer after the bird was found unable to fly in Harrisburg.

“The Great Plains Zoo team was happy to watch this majestic bird take flight and return to the wild today,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo. “Our highly-skilled animal care team plays a significant role in regional conservation efforts by dedicating their time and talent to rehabilitating animals like this Great Horned Owl.”

In addition to caring for more than 1,000 animals, the Great Plains Zoo serves as a regional rehabilitation facility for native wildlife. The Zoo coordinates with area veterinarians, animal control officers and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to receive injured birds from throughout the region.

In addition to the Great Horned Owl, the Zoo has previously released a Bald Eagle, Great Horned Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Krider’s Red-Tailed Hawk, Snowy Owl and two American Kestrels.

